UT adviser Dharam Pal approves two new solar power plants

Two new solar powers were approved by UT adviser Dharam Pal in a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee chaired by him in the presence of Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests, Vijay Namdeorao Zade, finance secretary, and CB Ojha, UT chief engineer. The Standing Finance Committee approved two major proposals of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) for a cumulative capacity of 2.8 MWp.

One project is for the installation of 2 MWp floating power plant at raw water tanks of the Water Works, Sector, 39, Chandigarh, which will generate 28 million units of electricity. This project will also help in the reduction in evaporation of up to 382 million litres of water annually and will also generate more power than other solar projects due to the cooling effect of water.

Another project of 800kWp SPV Power Plant will be installed at Sector 42, Lake Parking, which will also serve the people of Chandigarh with dual functionality by providing shelter to vehicles also by generating electricity at the same time. The adviser said that both projects will save approximately 8 acres of land.

