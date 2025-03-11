Uterine cancer: PGIMER’S obs, gynae dept to soon start ICG procedure

The obstetrics and gynaecological department of PGIMER is soon going to start the Indocyanine Green (ICG) procedure for treating endometrial cancer, which will simplify the process and reduce the complications associated with the operation. The details regarding this were shared during an annual meeting of the obstetrics and gynaecological society of northern India held at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (File)

Endometrial cancer, also known as uterine cancer, affects the uterus lining. The treatment of uterine cancer primarily consists of surgery and adjuvant radiotherapy or chemotherapy, depending on the case. The number of uterine cancer patients in the gynaecological department of PGIMER was the second highest among gynec cancers in 2024. Out of 371 gynecological cancer surgeries that took place in the department from March 2024 to February 2025, 118 were of uterine cancer.

President of obstetric, and gynaecological society and PGIMER Dr Rashmi Bagga informed that the ICG equipment setup would be completed in a few weeks, and the procedure will be started.

Dr Rashmi said, “In simple words, ICG is an advanced technique to know the spread of cancer and remove the affected tissues. It is a procedure in which a dye called ICG is used during surgery to identify and remove sentinel lymph nodes. Sentinel lymph nodes are the nodes to which cancer cells are most likely to spread from a primary tumor. ICG will help in identifying these sentinel lymph nodes and removing them.”

Dr Rahul Modi, specialised in gynaecologic oncology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, explained treatment of uterine cancer involves removing the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries and lymph nodes. Earlier, all the lymph nodes used to be removed as a treatment. Now, with the ICG technique, only specific affected lymph nodes will be removed, and the complications, including increased operation time, blood loss and instances of patients having swelling in feet, will also be reduced. The patients will get precise and focused treatment.

Dr Minakshi from the obstetrics and gynaecology department of PGI clarified that with the induction of ICG procedure the treatment cost is not going to increase. It will remain the same.