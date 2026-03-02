Uttar Pradesh bizman booked for rape, matrimonial fraud, on the run

The Ludhiana police have booked a Uttar Pradesh-based businessman on charges of rape and cheating for allegedly solemnising a second marriage with a Ludhiana-based widow while concealing his existing marriage. Preliminary inquiry confirmed the accused’s first marriage. He is absconding. Jasvir Singh, station house officer at Jodhewal police station (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Purohit Kumar Singhal, is already married and has two children. His family resides in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators said Singhal had projected himself as unmarried and claimed he was seeking a suitable alliance before marrying the complainant in a temple ceremony in July 2023.

According to the complaint lodged on November 15, 2025, the woman lost her husband in 2021 and had since been raising her children while managing her business. She stated that she met Singhal in 2023 through mutual contacts in Panipat, Haryana. He allegedly introduced himself as single, after which they exchanged phone numbers and remained in regular contact.

The complainant alleged that after gaining her trust, Singhal married her at a temple and even listed her as his spouse in a passport application.

She further claimed that he repeatedly borrowed money from her citing business losses.

In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused established physical relations with her and also clicked objectionable photographs of her. She told police that the deception surfaced when a relative informed her that Singhal was already married and had a family in Uttar Pradesh.

When confronted, she alleged, the accused began threatening to circulate her objectionable photographs if she revealed the truth to anyone. She has also accused him of fleeing with 120 grams of gold jewellery and cash.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Jodhewal police station, said a preliminary inquiry confirmed the accused’s first marriage.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, he saud.

“The accused is absconding and will be arrested soon.Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.