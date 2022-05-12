Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end.

The Punjab CM reiterated his government’s commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated.

“I appeal to those who have illegally occupied government or panchayat land, even if they are politicians, officials or influential people, to leave the illegal possession by May 31,” Mann said in a tweet.

In a statement issued later, he said in case illegally occupied land was not voluntarily surrendered, the government will be forced to register FIRs against such people and also make them pay previous liabilities accrued on account of the illegal possession.

AAP welcomes statement

Hailing the CM’s statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab. “Illegal occupation from all resources will be removed so that the rule of law can be restored in the state,” he said at a press conference after the chief minister warned people to remove illegal encroachments within this month.

Kang alleged that during previous governments, panchayat and government lands and other resources were looted and the situation was so bad that no political leader was ready to give up government houses, pension and illegally occupied land.