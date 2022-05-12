Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end.
The Punjab CM reiterated his government’s commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated.
“I appeal to those who have illegally occupied government or panchayat land, even if they are politicians, officials or influential people, to leave the illegal possession by May 31,” Mann said in a tweet.
In a statement issued later, he said in case illegally occupied land was not voluntarily surrendered, the government will be forced to register FIRs against such people and also make them pay previous liabilities accrued on account of the illegal possession.
AAP welcomes statement
Hailing the CM’s statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab. “Illegal occupation from all resources will be removed so that the rule of law can be restored in the state,” he said at a press conference after the chief minister warned people to remove illegal encroachments within this month.
Kang alleged that during previous governments, panchayat and government lands and other resources were looted and the situation was so bad that no political leader was ready to give up government houses, pension and illegally occupied land.
Day after HC relief, Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him ‘like a terrorist’
New Delhi : BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he was arrested by the Punjab Police “like a terrorist” for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
₹4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint. The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.
Minor UP girl found pregnant in Ludhiana, teen booked for rape
An 18-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, also from UP, who had run away with from her home with Suraj. The girl told police that she had met Suraj in UP's Sitapur and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The girl had run away from home with Suraj and they reached Ludhiana on May 3.
Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area
Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district. An official spokesperson said that Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam had constituted four teams to carry out the search operation in the Bet area.
RRB-Allahabad conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC recruitment
Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad conducted second stage computer-based test of Non Technical Popular Categories recruitment on May 9 and 10, said railway officials here on Wednesday. The test was held for level 6 for total of 7,124 vacancies including 516 seats under RRB-Allahabad and for level 4 in which there were 161 vacancies, they added. Overall attendance was about 75.14%, hechief public relation officer, NCR, Shivam Sharmaaid. Overall attendance was about 64.90%.
