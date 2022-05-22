Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaishno Devi shrine's head priest dies at 85
chandigarh news

Vaishno Devi shrine’s head priest dies at 85

Pandit Amir Chand belonged to the family of Pandit Shridhar, who believed to have discovered the three-peaked cave shrine in Trikuta Hills some 700 years ago
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, expressed grief over Pandit Amir Chand’s death. (HT Photo)
Published on May 22, 2022 05:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The head priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Pandit Amir Chand, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The 85-year-old ‘pratham pujari’ died of cardiac at his Katra residence.

Pandit Chand belonged to the family of Pandit Shridhar, who believed to have discovered the three-peaked cave shrine in Trikuta Hills some 700 years ago.

“The mortal remains of the priest were consigned to flames at Banganga later in the day,” said a police officer.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, expressed grief over the priest’s death.

In a tweet in Hindi, the he said, “The news of the death of Shri Amir Chand Ji, the chief priest of Mata Vaishno Devi, is extremely sad. I pay my humble tributes to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and followers.

