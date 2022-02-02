Vaishno Devi stampede: Month on, status of 3-member inquiry panel’s report unknown

A month has passed since the Vaishno Devi tragedy that claimed 12 lives of pilgrims in a stampede, but the status of a probe marked by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to a three-member panel headed by home secretary Shaleen Kabra remains unclear.

Following the stampede at the holy shrine on January 1, Sinha had marked the probe to the panel, which had to submit the report within a week’s time. The deadline ceased on January 8.

Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer and additional DGP Mukesh Singh are the two other members of the probe panel. “The chairperson of the committee (home secretary Shaleen Kabra) is authorised to speak on the issue. We can’t say anything,” said Langer.

Survivors of the tragedy and a senior journalist have, meanwhile, demanded that the findings should be made public and the guilty be punished. “A three-member inquiry committee was constituted to probe the incident. As of now, we really don’t know whether the inquiry has been completed or going on,” senior journalist Mohit Kandhari posted on Facebook.

Sumit Kumar, 32, from Pathankot, who survived the tragedy, said, “We reserve the right to know whose fault was it that took away 12 precious lives and injured scores. We had gone there to seek blessings of the deity for a prosperous New Year and not to get trampled.”

Sumit said the delay in making the report public could be a “cover up to shield the guilty”.

Ashish Kumar Jaiswal, 25, from Prayagraj said, “I am recovering from a fracture and the deep scars the stampede left on my body and my psyche. I have been visiting the shrine for the past seven years on the eve of New Year, but I had never had seen such an incident before.”

Senior police officers, in the wake of probe by home secretary, refused to speak anything on the issue, while calls and messages to Kabra went unanswered.

LG’s probe panel was constituted to examine in detail causes and reasons behind the incident, point out lapses, fix the responsibility, and suggest appropriate standard operating procedures and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future.

