Vaishno Devi tragedy: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha chairs meet with shrine board officials

A day after a stampede left 12 pilgrims dead and 15 others injured at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Saturday, the lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, chaired a meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Sunday.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, took several decisions to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

“Chaired a meeting of SMVD Shrine Board. Several decisions have been taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Besides ₹10 lakh announced as an ex gratia, additional amount of ₹5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of the pilgrims who lost their lives in the unfortunate tragic incident,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Directions were issued for physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination, augmentation of infrastructure, online booking to be made 100%, he wrote further.

Sinha informed that steps, including decongestion of the entire track, appropriate use of technology for effective crowd control and queue management besides RFID tracking, shall be put in place.

Members of the shrine board will monitor the implementation.

Survivors of the stampede have demanded a CBI probe and booking officials of the shrine board, administration and the police department under Section 302 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer issued a public notice regarding Vaishno Devi stampede incident.

He has sought evidences, leads and clues that led to the stampede.

“Any person, who desires to furnish any facts, statements, evidence may share the same on email Id: divcomjmu-jk@nic.in or at WhatsApp number 09419202723 or at landline number 0191-2478996 by or before January 5. Any person who desires to meet in person, may appear before inquiry committee in person on January 5 between 11 am to 1 pm at divisional commissioner’s office, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu,” read an order issued by him.

The LG has already constituted a probe panel headed by home secretary Shaleen Kabra. It has two members--ADGP Mukesh Singh and Raghav Langer.

The committee has been constituted to examine in detail causes/reasons behind the incident, point out lapses, fix the responsibility, and suggest appropriate standard operating procedures (SOPs) and measures for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

“This committee shall submit its report within a week’s time to the government,” reads the order issued by the general administration department, J&K government.

