Varinder Kumar is new chief director of Punjab vigilance bureau

The Punjab government on Tuesday replaced additional director general of police (ADGP) Ishwar Singh with Varinder Kumar as head of the state vigilance bureau (VB).

“Ishwar Singh, IPS, is hereby relieved of the charge of chief director, vigilance bureau, Punjab, and shall report to the department of home affairs and justice, Government of Punjab, for further posting,” read the order.

Varinder Kumar was earlier posted as ADGP, prisons.

Ishwar Singh had been appointed as the VB head on January 6 by the previous Congress government led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.