Varinder Kumar is new chief director of Punjab vigilance bureau

He replaces ADGP Ishwar Singh, who had been appointed by the previous Congress govt led by Charanjit Singh Channi in January
Additional director general of police Varinder Kumar was appointed the new chief director of the Punjab vigilance bureau in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ht file photo)
Updated on May 31, 2022 03:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government on Tuesday replaced additional director general of police (ADGP) Ishwar Singh with Varinder Kumar as head of the state vigilance bureau (VB).

“Ishwar Singh, IPS, is hereby relieved of the charge of chief director, vigilance bureau, Punjab, and shall report to the department of home affairs and justice, Government of Punjab, for further posting,” read the order.

Varinder Kumar was earlier posted as ADGP, prisons.

Ishwar Singh had been appointed as the VB head on January 6 by the previous Congress government led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

