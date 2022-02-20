Varsha Khangwal elected HCS Association president

Varsha Khangwal, a 2004-batch Haryana Civil Service officer, was on Saturday unanimously elected as president of the Haryana Civil Service Officer Association.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Vikas Bhawan, Karnal, in which 70 HCS officers participated. At present, Khangwal is posted as additional director in the information public relations and languages department.

Ashwani Malik ,a 2011-batch HCS officer, and sub-divisional officer of Samalkha in Panipat district was elected as senior vice-president, while Rohit Yadav and Pradhuman Singh, 2013-batch officers were elected as vice-president and general secretary of the association, respectively

Dr Ved Baniwal was elected joint secretary and Rajesh Koth was appointed as finance secretary.

A post graduate in history from Panjab University, Chandigarh, Khangwal was awarded a gold medal for securing first rank in MA. Since her joining as an HCS officer she held several key positions in multiple departments, including education, agriculture, social welfare, tourism and information and public relations departments in Haryana and Chandigarh.

Her husband, Yogesh Kumar is also an HCS officer, and is currently working as additional deputy commissioner in Karnal.