Punjab VB to probe bribery allegations against Sangrur SP

The Punjab government has told the high court that an FIR registered in May on allegations of bribery against superintendent of police (SP), Sangrur, Karanveer Singh, will be investigated by the State Vigilance Bureau (VB).

The government has also told court that the February FIR for the settlement of which the alleged bribe was sought will be probed by the Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Punjab. The February FIR will not be dealt with by officials posted at the police station in Khanauri, Sangrur, where it was initially lodged, it was further submitted.

The government response has come on a plea from two persons, Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal Singh, who on May 13 had approached the high court seeking protection and demanding that probe into the FIRs in this episode be handed over to the BoI. They had levelled allegations that the present senior superintendent of police (SSP), Sangrur, has an official rivalry with Karanveer Singh and the SSP has used them as a tool, being relatives of the accused in the February 2022 case.

The high court on May 13 had sent them to a protection home in Chandigarh in view of seriousness of allegations. However, now in view of the government announcement, the two have withdrawn the plea and court has allowed them to leave the protection home.

The case

According to the Punjab Police probe, Hasandeep and Kirpal had paid ₹3 lakh to a cop, Davinder Singh, who further passed it on to SP, Karanveer Singh, to settle the February 2022 FIR. This FIR pertained to a case of attempt to murder registered against Gurmej Singh (husband), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), Bupinder Singh (marriage broker) and Komaljeet Kaur and Shaminder Kaur (both sister-in-laws) at the Khanauri police station for allegedly setting 33-year-old Parmjit Kaur on fire.

However, based on Karanveer Singh’s report, the FIR was cancelled on March 31. The victim woman had died two days later, and subsequently, the FIR was converted into a murder case. After the new SSP joined office, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in May against Karanveer Singh for taking bribe for settling the February FIR.

As per the claims by these two persons, they did not even know Karanveer Singh and due to professional rivalry, they were made to depose against him and their signatures were obtained on blank papers by local police with claims that they had paid the bribe to the SP.