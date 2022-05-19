Punjab VB to probe bribery allegations against Sangrur SP
The Punjab government has told the high court that an FIR registered in May on allegations of bribery against superintendent of police (SP), Sangrur, Karanveer Singh, will be investigated by the State Vigilance Bureau (VB).
The government has also told court that the February FIR for the settlement of which the alleged bribe was sought will be probed by the Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Punjab. The February FIR will not be dealt with by officials posted at the police station in Khanauri, Sangrur, where it was initially lodged, it was further submitted.
The government response has come on a plea from two persons, Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal Singh, who on May 13 had approached the high court seeking protection and demanding that probe into the FIRs in this episode be handed over to the BoI. They had levelled allegations that the present senior superintendent of police (SSP), Sangrur, has an official rivalry with Karanveer Singh and the SSP has used them as a tool, being relatives of the accused in the February 2022 case.
The high court on May 13 had sent them to a protection home in Chandigarh in view of seriousness of allegations. However, now in view of the government announcement, the two have withdrawn the plea and court has allowed them to leave the protection home.
The case
According to the Punjab Police probe, Hasandeep and Kirpal had paid ₹3 lakh to a cop, Davinder Singh, who further passed it on to SP, Karanveer Singh, to settle the February 2022 FIR. This FIR pertained to a case of attempt to murder registered against Gurmej Singh (husband), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), Bupinder Singh (marriage broker) and Komaljeet Kaur and Shaminder Kaur (both sister-in-laws) at the Khanauri police station for allegedly setting 33-year-old Parmjit Kaur on fire.
However, based on Karanveer Singh’s report, the FIR was cancelled on March 31. The victim woman had died two days later, and subsequently, the FIR was converted into a murder case. After the new SSP joined office, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in May against Karanveer Singh for taking bribe for settling the February FIR.
As per the claims by these two persons, they did not even know Karanveer Singh and due to professional rivalry, they were made to depose against him and their signatures were obtained on blank papers by local police with claims that they had paid the bribe to the SP.
-
Breach of every promise to marry is not a false promise: Court acquits rape accused
Mumbai: Breach of every promise of marriage is not a false promise, Mumbai sessions court said while acquitting a 33-year-old man booked for raping his girlfriend under the false promise of marriage. The court also noted that the DNA profiling of the woman's stillborn fetus did not match with the accused. The woman claimed that the accused raped her twice. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of registering the FIR.
-
Insurance company fined for not complying with ombudsman order
Mumbai: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) for the Mumbai suburban district has directed an insurance company to pay ₹300 from August 2018 for not complying with an order of the insurance ombudsman dated July 31, 2018, to honor a car owner's claim. The insurance company rejected the claim saying that the policy was under 'no claim bonus', whileThe complainant, Derek Enterprisest had availed the claim from the previous insurance company.
-
Jharkhand mining lease case: HC defers hearing against CM Hemant Soren, others
The Jharkhand high court on Thursday agreed to defer hearing the pleas seeking probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease granted to chief minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies allegedly operated by his family members and associates after senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the division bench that he has filed a special leave application before the Supreme Court and the latter has agreed to hear it Friday.
-
PMC resumes biometric attendance system
The Pune Municipal Corporation resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday. The practice was stopped in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular instructing the civic staff to register attendance through the biometric system.
-
Road-widening work causes power outages in Katraj, nearby areas
Although load shedding is not taking place in any part of Maharashtra, random power outages continue to inconvenience the residents of Katraj and nearby areas as power supply cables are getting damaged by the ongoing road-widening work from Katraj chowk to Navale bridge. The localities that have faced inconvenience over the last six months include Katraj, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Gujarwadi, Mangadewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, complaints have increased in the last one month.
