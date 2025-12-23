Search
VB-G RAM G: More than name, fine print a cause of worry, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:00 am IST

In an interaction with residents in Sangrur, the CM said, “Name changes don’t feed the poor; daily wage labourers only care that they get work, so that they can feed their families. Hardly any change was witnessed when Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj or when a station named Sarai Kale Khan became Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar.”

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said instead of debating on the “name” of the new bill replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Congress should focus on the problem areas of the bill.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann interacted with residents of Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)
He said restrictions have been imposed on many works under the new scheme and more financial burden has been put on states.

Slamming the Union government for not releasing the legitimate share of the state in funds, the CM said the Centre has illegitimately halted its share of funds. “This is unwarranted and undesirable as it is against the basic spirit of federalism in the country,” he said. The Punjab government has convened a one-day special session of the state assembly on December 30 to discuss the VB-G RAM G Bill.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests. It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

Mann said during the Vidhan Sabha session, all parties including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Independents will be given an opportunity to voice their stances.

Mann further said the state government will soon launch the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ that will open doors of quality healthcare for 65 lakh families in the state by allowing them to avail cashless treatment up to 10 lakh in both government and private hospitals across Punjab.

“Likewise, the Punjab government will roll several more people-oriented schemes in the next budget session for the public. The Punjab government is committed for the welfare of every section of society and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause,” he affirmed.

“We will oppose the union government’s every decision which is not in the interest of Punjab,” the CM said while speaking to reporters.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann urged Congress to focus on the issues of the new VB-G RAM G Bill, rather than its name, emphasizing that daily wage laborers seek employment, not name changes. He criticized the Centre for withholding funds, calling it against federalism, and announced a special assembly session on December 30 to discuss the bill.