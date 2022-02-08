Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vegetable prices go up in Chandigarh, respite ahead
Vegetable prices go up in Chandigarh, respite ahead

With change in weather, the vegetable prices are expected to come down in the coming days, say apni mandi officials in Chandigarh
With the recent rain spells, vegetable prices have soared at apni mandis in Chandigarh.
With the recent rain spells, vegetable prices have soared at apni mandis in Chandigarh.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

With the recent rain spells, prices of vegetables have soared at apni mandis in Chandigarh. However, with change in weather, the prices are expected to come down in the coming days.

“While light rain in January is good for the crops, when there is heavy rain and fast winds, crops get damaged,” says Harpreet Singh, who is a mandi supervisor with the Punjab Mandi Board. “Vegetables like green chillies have got damaged, leading to limited supply and increase in their prices.”

Green chillies were available for 60 per kilogram on February 7, as compared to 50 three weeks back. Though even the potato crop was damaged due to rain, its price remains unchanged at 15 per kilogram.

Even tomatoes are available at the same price of 40 per kilogram, but the price of another staple vegetable onion has seen a rise from 35 to 40 in the past three weeks.

According to Singh, the onion prices have gone up owing to issues in transportation. It has also led to a rise of around 20 per kg in prices of apples coming to the city from Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, rain spells have also led to a rise in prices of cauliflower, from 40 to 50. According to mandi officials, the prices are likely to come down as weather improves further in the region.

