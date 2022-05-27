Verdict in disproportionate assets case against Chautala on Friday
A special CBI court in New Delhi will on Friday order the sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case.
The INLD leader was last week convicted by the court for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The CBI court on Thursday heard the arguments by the prosecution and defence on the point of sentence as well as Section 452 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for confiscation or forfeiture of properties.
87-year-old Chautala, who was present in court, also filed an affidavit annexed with medical documents.
ED raids in Pune: Vibhas Sathe, who sold Dapoli land to Anil Parab under scanner
PUNE A flat in Kothrud, Pune, where Vibhas Sathe resides and another premises which he has rented near Vanaz industries on Paud road were among the premises searched by Enforcement Directorate officials since Thursday morning. A team of ED officials reached Sathe's residence at 'The Palladium' at around 7am and proceeded to scrutinise the documents till evening. The officials also questioned Sathe.
Suspected Khalistani terrorists taken on production warrant by Punjab Police
Punjab-based suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep, who were arrested with explosives in Karnal earlier this month, were taken on production warrant by the Punjab Police. They belong to Ferozepur district of Punjab and had admitted to delivery of several consignments of arms, explosives and drugs that they had received from Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, in different parts of the country.
Rohtak MP accuses Khattar, Manish Grover of promoting divisive politics
Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Thursday sharpened his attack against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his close aide and former cooperatives minister Manish Grover, accusing the duo of “breaking the harmony of society by promoting caste-based divisive politics”. Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said Khattar had taken oath of doing his duty without any jealousy.
Youth dies in Turkey: Family protests in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of residents of Barna village in Kurukshetra district on Thursday held a protest demanding action against three agents accusing him of murder of a youth in Turkey. The protesters alleged that the accused had promised to send deceased Vicky Singh (22) to Germany and took ₹14 lakh. But he was stuck in Turkey for the past seven month and now, the agent was demanding more money to send him to Germany from Turkey.
Session on ‘Indian perspectives, challenges and opportunities’ held at SPPU
Renewable energy resources like biomass, solar, wind, tidal and hydro energy are the need of the hour. By 2030 the requirement of food will be 70% more, water requirement will increase by 30% and energy requirement by 45 %. Mhaisekar was speaking at one of the sessions on 'Indian Perspectives, Challenges and Opportunities in the 'Indo Nordic Circular Economy and Bio-Economy Workshop' held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday.
