Verdict in disproportionate assets case against Chautala on Friday

A special CBI court in New Delhi will on Friday order the sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case.

The INLD leader was last week convicted by the court for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI court on Thursday heard the arguments by the prosecution and defence on the point of sentence as well as Section 452 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for confiscation or forfeiture of properties.

87-year-old Chautala, who was present in court, also filed an affidavit annexed with medical documents.