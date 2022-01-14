Verdict in nun rape case involving former Jalandhar bishop today

Thiruvananthapuram: A special court in Kottayam will deliver its verdict in the 2018 rape case against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal on Friday. In June 2018, a nun had accused Mulakkal of sexually abusing her several times between 2014 and 2016.

The case attracted national attention after five fellow nuns had staged a two-week sit-in protest in Kochi seeking action against the bishop. Though the victim filed a complaint on June 29, 2018, it took three months for the police to arrest Mulakkal on Sept 19, 2018.

The victim, also a mother superior, is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab, which also runs three convents in Kerala. But Mulakkal denied the rape charges saying he was framed after he took action against the nun for financial irregularities in the convent.

Later, he was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376 (2) (indulging in sex by exhorting authority), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). During the course of the trial, he had approached the high court and Supreme Court with discharge petitions, but both were turned down. Later he was removed from the post of bishop.

The case was also marred after many witnesses turned hostile. A key witness, Father Kattuthara, was found dead near Jalandhar in 2019. Cardinal Mar George Alancherry, the senior-most priest of the Catholics in the state, 24 nuns, 11 priests were among 83 witnesses deposed in the case.

Church watchers said this is the first time a senior Catholic religious leader is facing rape charges. “I hope the victim will get justice,” said Sister Lucy Kalapura, who was thrown out of the congregation and religious duty after she openly supported the victim.