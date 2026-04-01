Vet varsity in Ludhiana organises anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs

The department of teaching veterinary clinical complex (TVCC) of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) in collaboration with ‘A Better Bark’— an initiative by students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, organised a free deworming and anti-rabies vaccination camp, at the Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital here on Tuesday. A large number of stray dogs were covered under the campaign, along with companion animals brought by pet owners. (HT Photo)

The initiative aimed to improve the health and welfare of stray dogs while addressing the important public health concern of rabies control. The camp emphasised mass anti-rabies vaccination and regular deworming as key strategies for preventing zoonotic diseases and promoting animal health.

A large number of stray dogs were covered under the campaign, along with companion animals brought by pet owners.

The vaccination drive was also carried out at different locations within the university campus, ensuring wide outreach and effective coverage of stray dogs.

A team comprising interns, students of the animal welfare club, faculty members, and support staff from the department of TVCC actively participated in the camp, ensuring the safe handling and treatment of animals.

Vice-chancellor Dr JPS Gill, appreciated the initiative and stated, “Stray dog health management is a crucial component of public health. Such initiatives play a significant role in rabies control and in promoting a safer and healthier environment.”

Dean, College of Veterinary Science, Dr SS Randhawa, lauded the programme and remarked that, “Regular anti-rabies vaccination and deworming of dogs are essential preventive measures to reduce disease burden and improve overall animal health.

Director of clinics Dr J Mohindroo said, “The involvement of school students in such initiatives is highly encouraging and reflects growing social responsibility.”