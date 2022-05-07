Veteran Himachal Congress leader Sukh Ram suffers brain stroke

Veteran Congress leader and former telecom minister Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, was admitted to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi when he suffered a brain stroke before being airlifted to New Delhi for treatment on Saturday.

Family members said that Sukh Ram’s health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur met the veteran leader and enquired about his health on Saturday morning. Thakur offered Sukh Ram’s family all help on behalf of the state government.

Mandi chief medical officer Dr Devender Sharma said that Sukh Ram’s condition was stable and his vital parameters are normal at present.

The family did not want to take any chances and decided to airlift Sukh Ram to Delhi for advanced treatment. His son and MLA Anil Sharma and grandson Aashray Sharma, along with other relatives, were with him.

Sukh Ram served as the minister of communications and information technology from 1993 to 1996. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. He won the assembly elections five times and the Lok Sabha elections three times. In 2011, he was sentenced to five years in jail for corruption when he was the Union telecom minister in 1996.