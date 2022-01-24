Veteran PDP leader Yashpal Sharma cremated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Amid a pall of gloom and grief, the mortal remains of the veteran politician and former MLC of the People’s Democratic Party from J&K’s Poonch district, Yashpal Sharma were cremated in Poonch on Sunday.

He passed away around 2.30 am on Sunday following a massive cardiac arrest at his native home in Poonch town.

He was 76 years old. Sharma, a leader of the masses, who always worked for the weaker sections of society and was called ‘Sher-e-Poonch’ was deeply revered by the people from all communities.

He is survived by his wife Parveen Kumari, brothers advocate Sunil Sharma (chairman of the municipal committee, Poonch), and Dr Sushil Sharma (head of the cardiology department at the government super speciality hospital in Jammu), two sons Kirtipal Sharma and Dr Udeshpal Sharma and two daughters Neetu Sharma and Dr Chaya Sharma.

Poonch SSP Dr Rohit Baksotra said that the PDP leader died of cardiac arrest around 2.30 am on Sunday.

He informed that the mortal remains of the late leader were consigned to flames around 4 pm in Poonch. Sharma was considered a veteran voice of the PDP.

In March last year, he was among 14 leaders named by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in the 14-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

J&K PDP wrote on Twitter, “With great grief and remorse we announce the demise of a senior leader, ex-MLC and PAC member Yashpal Sharma. A towering personality who dedicated his entire life serving the masses of Poonch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the family in this hour of grief. #RIP.”

Sharma along with his family had migrated from PoJK and had settled in Poonch.

Sharma had contested his first election for assembly from Poonch Haveli in 1983 as an independent candidate and later won elections for municipal committee Poonch.

Yashpal Sharma was a close confidante of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

In 2012-13, he was nominated as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) by the PDP.