Veteran releases his book on 1971 Indo-Pak War in Chandigarh

Colonel Ranbir Singh (retd) on Wednesday announced the release of his book, “War In The East, Liberation of Bangladesh, 1971”, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak military conflict.

Col Singh, a Vir Chakra recipient, himself fought in the war as part of the 4 Rajput Regiment. A Major in the army at the time, Col Singh wanted to highlight the leadership skills of the junior-level officers through his book.

Elaborating on the same, he said, “While most of the war books on the East Pakistan war have been written from the perspective of top military commanders, my book has been written from the grassroots level. The stress has been laid on battalion-level operations, highlighting junior commanders’ leadership.”

“Majority of the books cover a specific unit or formation whereas my book covers the entire offensive operation by India’s Eastern Command and illustrates the war in its entirety,” he added.

Recalling the military’s meticulous planning and strategy-making, Col Singh said, “The Indian Army had weaved a chakravyuh to ensure success. It was meticulous planning, which was relentlessly executed to perfection by all sub units, which I have mentioned in the book.”

The 163-page-long book offers insights into the background of the war, its trigger point and actions prior to declaration of war by Pakistan on December 3, 1971. The book also includes detailed illustrations in the form of 38 maps and sketches.

Among those present at the event were Lt General Bhopinder Singh, Lt General HS Panag, Lt General GS Sihota, Major General PC Puri, Major General JS Dhillon and Brigadier HS Lamba.