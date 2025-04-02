Vicky Middukhera murder: Family moves HC against acquittal of 3 gangsters

{Vicky Middukhera murder} On August 7, 2021, Vicky Middukhera was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71, Mohali, around 10.30 am, when two sharpshooters chased him and fired multiple shots at him, killing him on the spot. (HT)

Two months after a Mohali court acquitted three gangsters in the 2021 Vicky Middukhera murder case, his brother has challenged the order in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

While convicting three sharpshooters—Anil Kumar, alias Latth; Ajay Kumar, alias Lefty; and Sajjan Singh, alias Bhola—all members of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang, the court in January had acquitted gangsters Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhuppi Rana, Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary, who were accused of conspiring the murder, due to lack of direct evidence.

Subsequently, the three convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

On August 7, 2021, Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader, was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am, when Anil and Ajay chased him and fired multiple shots at him.

Middukhera had ran for his life for about 500 metres amid raining bullets and had even managed to scale the wall of the Sector 71 community centre for cover, but could not survive. He used to carry a licensed pistol in his vehicle, but did not get a chance to grab it. He had sustained 12 bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The plea by the victim’s brother, Ajaypal Singh Middukhera, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, says, “The learned trial judge has erred gravely in returning a finding of acquittal regarding the three conspirators available to face trial on sketchy grounds and failed to consider the fact that there was no motive for the three attackers to attack the deceased, and it was only on behalf of these conspirators that they were acting.”

The plea adds that these are “dangerous times” when gang wars and gang attacks have become more common, and it is no mystery how the accused in these cases run their gangs while being incarcerated in jail with impunity.

“It would also be a moot question for this court to ponder over whether these accused are professional criminals and the evidence with regard to their involvement is often hard to find, as it has come in the evidence that the three respondents used to communicate with their people regarding the hiring of assassins by sending messages through people who were going out of jail or through other means, which are otherwise untraceable,” the plea says.

In view of this, in order to impart justice, an innovative method had to be adopted in cases of gang-related crimes where evidence was hard to collect, whether for the lethargy of the investigating agency or the complicity due to their lack of training, it has been contended. The plea has yet to be taken up by the high court.