Vij asks Panipat SP to suspend 8 cops booked for kidnapping

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday asked Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan to suspend eight police officers, including the in-charge of CIA-2 unit of the police, who were booked for allegedly kidnapping Raj Kumar Ahuja, a local businessman, from the court complex and taking ₹ 25 lakh ransom from his family in December.

The cops were suspended after the father and son of the businessman, Hira Lal Ahuja and Arjun Ahuja, met Vij at his Ambala residence, demanding action against the police officers, accusing them of threatening their family.

According to the FIR registered on the orders of the court of ACJM Pardeep Chaudhary on December 25, 2021 at Panipat City police station, the suspended cops have been identified as -- inspector Virender, Jasbir Rana, ASI Sumit Dahiya, Rajesh and three others of the CIA-2 and sub-inspector Subash of Chandni Bagh police station.

Vij said, “Ahuja told me that since the registration of the FIR, there has been no police action against the accused cops. I spoke to the SP on the phone and asked him why no action had been taken and told him to suspend all cops named in the FIR and submit a report.”

“He has also been told to constitute a DSP-led SIT, including two inspector-level officers, to arrest them at the earliest,” he said.

The matter pertains to a business order by Rajiv Kumar of Bihar with Ahuja worth ₹1 crore, where ₹25 lakh were given as advance. Later, a dispute developed between both the parties pertaining to the refund of the said amount for which the businessman was called at CIA-2 office on October 18 and later threatened by ASI Sumit to pay the amount to Kumar or face a false case, read the FIR.

“On November 8, the businessman was kidnapped by six to seven men in a white Wagon-R from the court premises at around 5 pm and was taken by aforesaid police officials to CIA-II, Panipat, and was illegally detained and tortured for two days. They received the ransom money on November 10 and implicated him in a cheating case at Chandni Bagh police station and showed the extortion amount as recovery. The controversy was purely of civil nature and Kumar, in collusion with the police officers, adopted a shortcut formula for recovery.”

When contacted, SP Sawan said that the minister’s orders will be implemented.