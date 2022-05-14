Vij directs Rohtak DC to suspend HSVP employees found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday directed Rohtak deputy commissioner Captain Manoj Sheoran to suspend employees of the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), who were found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities and causing loss of ₹45.37 lakh to the state exchequer after irregularities were found in the water supply work.

Chairing a grievances meeting, Vij asked the DC Sheoran why he has not suspended the HSVP employees who caused a loss of ₹45.37 lakh to the state exchequer and why no action was taken against the contractor after irregularities were found in pipelines works which were meant to supply drinking water in various areas of Rohtak.

“You are giving time to the contractor to approach court and bring stay on this work. You should take strict action against the contractor within a week’s time,” Vij added.

Cop suspended

Vij has ordered suspension of former Gokarn police-checkpost in-charge Pawan Veer for mounting pressure on a deceased man’s family. Rohtak’s Ajay Kumar said his brother Sandeep was murdered but the cop had closed the case by terming it a suicide and started mounting pressure on them to compromise the case with the accused.

Meanwhile, speaking in connection with the arrest of men from Karnal, who had links with terrorist group, Vij said the Haryana Police has diffused the bomb with robust technology for the first time in country.

“Our government has formed anti-terrorist squad to keep a vigil on terrorist activities. CCTV cameras will be installed at religious places, government buildings and other crowded places. Newly recruited 1,252 doctors will get their joining soon,” he added.