Vij directs Rohtak DC to suspend HSVP employees found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday directed Rohtak deputy commissioner Captain Manoj Sheoran to suspend employees of the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), who were found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities and causing loss of ₹45.37 lakh to the state exchequer after irregularities were found in the water supply work.
Chairing a grievances meeting, Vij asked the DC Sheoran why he has not suspended the HSVP employees who caused a loss of ₹45.37 lakh to the state exchequer and why no action was taken against the contractor after irregularities were found in pipelines works which were meant to supply drinking water in various areas of Rohtak.
“You are giving time to the contractor to approach court and bring stay on this work. You should take strict action against the contractor within a week’s time,” Vij added.
Cop suspended
Vij has ordered suspension of former Gokarn police-checkpost in-charge Pawan Veer for mounting pressure on a deceased man’s family. Rohtak’s Ajay Kumar said his brother Sandeep was murdered but the cop had closed the case by terming it a suicide and started mounting pressure on them to compromise the case with the accused.
Meanwhile, speaking in connection with the arrest of men from Karnal, who had links with terrorist group, Vij said the Haryana Police has diffused the bomb with robust technology for the first time in country.
“Our government has formed anti-terrorist squad to keep a vigil on terrorist activities. CCTV cameras will be installed at religious places, government buildings and other crowded places. Newly recruited 1,252 doctors will get their joining soon,” he added.
-
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
-
Pune court grants bail to builder, 6 others in black magic case
Additional sessions judge V Patravale has granted anticipatory bail to city-based builder, his wife, three sons, a maidservant and a priest. The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim was forced to drink unhygienic water mixed with a powder to get her to produce a son. They kept a lemon inscribed with her name under her bed. Considering the investigation done so far, prima facie, custodial interrogation does not seem necessary.
-
Pune district reports 48 more Covid cases on Friday
Pune: Pune district reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 266 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,771 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 12 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,642 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
JP Nadda to address rally at GLADA ground in Ludhiana today
BJP national president JP Nadda, who will be on a one-day visit to Ludhiana on Saturday, will conduct a meeting with the party's state office-bearers, core group, district presidents and candidates of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. He will hold a meeting with the industrialists of the city and address a rally at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road in the evening.
-
Truck-trailer mishap holds up Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic for two hours
A truck and a trailer collided near a traffic police post in Borghat section of the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Friday. The trailer overturned due to the impact of the accident causing a two-hour traffic jam on the high-speed corridor. Later, vehicle movement resumed after the heavy vehicles were cleared with the help of cranes. No casualty was reported, according to the police. Traffic was cleared two hours after the mishap.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics