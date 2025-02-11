Vij gets BJP notice over utterances against Saini

In a development which could spell trouble for Haryana cabinet minister, Anil Vij, the state BJP president on Monday issued a show cause notice to him for publicly speaking against chief minister Nayab Saini and state unit president, Mohan Lal Badoli. The outspoken minister had recently targeted the chief minister Nayab Saini saying that the latter remained airborne most of the time, thus paying little attention to people’s sufferings. (HT File)

The show cause notice issued on the directions of BJP national president JP Nadda seeks a written explanation from the minister in three days.

The outspoken minister had recently targeted the chief minister Nayab Saini saying that the latter remained airborne most of the time, thus paying little attention to people’s sufferings. Vij who occupies the number two slot in the order of precedence for the Council of Ministers had also said that ministers and MLAs were not being heard by the government. He also insinuated that the chief minister tried plotting his defeat in the 2024 assembly polls. The chief minister on the other hand had downplayed his remarks saying Vij was a senior leader and there was no bitterness between them. Vij had also said that BJP state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli should step down till he is cleared of allegations of rape lodged by a woman in a case registered in Himachal Pradesh.

Soon after 2024 assembly polls, Vij had also pointed out that a conspiracy was hatched to kill him, an issue which was flagged by the Congress MLAs during the winter session of the state assembly in November 2024, prompting Congress leader, Bhupinder Hooda to suggest that Vij should again be allocated the portfolio of home department.

While the trigger point of Vij’s recent outbursts seems to be in what he calls “non-compliance” of his orders given during grievance committee meetings, party sources say that he is fundamentally opposed to the “centralisation of powers” in the hands of the chief minister.

“You recently made public statements against the party president and the chief minister. It is a serious matter and in contravention of party’s policy and discipline. Your actions are not only against the ideology of the BJP but came at a time when the party was running an election campaign in a neighbouring state,” reads the show cause notice.

It further said that Vij made these public statements knowing fully well that such statements from a minister would harm the image of the party, hence, it was completely unacceptable.

Article 25 of the BJP’s organisational Constitution says that taking a party dispute to any other agency outside the party including print and electronic media and acting in a way calculated to lower the prestige of the party would amount to breach of discipline. The party constitution says the state unit president will forward the show cause notice along with Vij’s explanation to the state disciplinary action committee which will submit its report to the president within 15 days. The state president will take action on the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee within a week. If the final order is not passed even after the prescribed time, the case will be referred to the state executive for a decision. The state president will communicate action taken to the minister within a month.