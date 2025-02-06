Menu Explore
Vij isn’t upset, he just speaks his mind: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 06, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Days after Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij issued several statements critical of his own government and chief minister Nayab Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that Vij isn't upset, and he bluntly speaks his mind.

Days after Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij issued several statements critical of his own government and chief minister Nayab Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that Vij isn’t upset, and he bluntly speaks his mind.

"Most people suppress their feelings, whereas he (Vij) speaks his mind and then forgets about it," Khattar told reporters in Panipat.
“Most people suppress their feelings, whereas he (Vij) speaks his mind and then forgets about it,” Khattar told reporters in Panipat. (HT File)

“Most people suppress their feelings, whereas he speaks his mind and then forgets about it,” Khattar told reporters in Panipat.

The Karnal MP was in the industrial town to chair a meeting of DISHA and also met the party workers in view of the municipal elections, schedule for which was announced on Tuesday.

Talking about Delhi assembly elections, the minister said that the mood of the citizens and long queues of the voters outside polling booths suggests that the public is voting in the favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Haryana civic body polls, Khattar said that his party is prepared for all kinds of elections since the BJP formed the government, it has attained victory every time.

“There’s not even a single election where BJP stepped back. We have progressed every single time. Every election introduces multiple fresh faces. It’s natural that the old retire after a period and new gets a chance,” he added.

