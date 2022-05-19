Vijay Dev takes oath as Chandigarh election commissioner

Former UT adviser Vijay Dev was sworn in as Chandigarh’s new state election commissioner (SEC) on Wednesday.

Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Dev, who is also SEC, national capital territory of Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

A retired IAS officer, Dev recently retired as the Delhi chief secretary.

After the swearing-in, the SEC visited the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the MC commissioner and other functionaries. The SEC advised the commission staff to be responsive and courteous to all queries and communication received from any section of society or office. He conveyed that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed in its true spirit.