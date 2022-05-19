Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vijay Dev takes oath as Chandigarh election commissioner

Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of Chandigarh election commissioner’s office to Vijay Dev
Vijay Dev taking oath as Chandigarh election commissioner. (HT Photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former UT adviser Vijay Dev was sworn in as Chandigarh’s new state election commissioner (SEC) on Wednesday.

Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Dev, who is also SEC, national capital territory of Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

A retired IAS officer, Dev recently retired as the Delhi chief secretary.

After the swearing-in, the SEC visited the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the MC commissioner and other functionaries. The SEC advised the commission staff to be responsive and courteous to all queries and communication received from any section of society or office. He conveyed that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed in its true spirit.

