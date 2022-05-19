Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vijay Dev takes oath as Chandigarh election commissioner
chandigarh news

Vijay Dev takes oath as Chandigarh election commissioner

Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of Chandigarh election commissioner’s office to Vijay Dev
Vijay Dev taking oath as Chandigarh election commissioner. (HT Photo)
Vijay Dev taking oath as Chandigarh election commissioner. (HT Photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 01:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former UT adviser Vijay Dev was sworn in as Chandigarh’s new state election commissioner (SEC) on Wednesday.

Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Dev, who is also SEC, national capital territory of Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

A retired IAS officer, Dev recently retired as the Delhi chief secretary.

After the swearing-in, the SEC visited the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the MC commissioner and other functionaries. The SEC advised the commission staff to be responsive and courteous to all queries and communication received from any section of society or office. He conveyed that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed in its true spirit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Panchkula police barricading the Panchkula-Chandigarh border near Housing Board chowk, Panchkula, amid teachers demand hassle-free admission process. (Sant Arora/HT)

    Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools

    Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students. The teachers, who were marching towards the Haryana chief minister's official residence, were first stopped by the Panchkula police at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Protesters, however, broke past the barricading .

  • City students touring Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 18, Chandigarh as part of International Museum Day celebrations. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh marks International Museum Day with tours for school students

    UT administration's department of tourism on Wednesday organised a museum tour for students of various schools as part of the International Museums Day celebration. Students toured the Le Corbusier Centre, the Pierre Jeanneret Museum and the Chandigarh Architecture Museum. The UT administration has also decided to open all the museums till 6 pm, for three days - May 18 to May 20 - to promote tourism. Tourists visiting the museums were welcomed with flowers.

  • The RWA of Spangle Condos, Zirakpur, has set a one-week deadline for setting up a new tubewell to fix contaminated water supply (AFP)

    Spangle Condos’ RWA starts work to install new tubewell amid contaminated water supply

    A week after the Zirakpur Municipal Council issued a notice to the Residents' Welfare Association of Spangle Condos society over contaminated water supply from a tubewell, the body's members claimed they received the notice only on Wednesday and had initiated action. The RWA members said work had begun to install a new tubewell, which will be completed within a week. In the interim, water tankers had been arranged to meet the society's drinking water requirement.

  • Police are on the lookout for a man for attacking a Dombivli jeweller with a knife. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Police hunt for man for attacking Dombivli jeweller with knife

    The owner of Dombivli-based Manna Jewellers was attacked by an unknown man wearing a mask when Taraknath was in his shop on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Agarkar Road where Manna Taraknath, 50, has his gold jewellery shop. He was in the shop on Tuesday afternoon when an unknown person wearing a full face mask and a black T-shirt and a pant, entered the shop with a knife.

  • Kalwa police have arrested a 65-year-old woman for kidnapping a five-year-old boy from the slums with the intention of selling him. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Kalwa police arrest 65-year-old woman for kidnapping five-year-old boy

    Kalwa police arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from Kalwa slum area on May 14 with the aim of selling Aditya Prasad. Police, who didn't have any clue about the accused, rescued the boy within 48 hours of the incident. On May 14, Aditya Prasad was playing with his friends at around 10pm outside his residence at Mafatlal slum area in Shantinagar, Kalwa.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out