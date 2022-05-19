Vijay Dev takes oath as Chandigarh election commissioner
Former UT adviser Vijay Dev was sworn in as Chandigarh’s new state election commissioner (SEC) on Wednesday.
Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Dev, who is also SEC, national capital territory of Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan.
A retired IAS officer, Dev recently retired as the Delhi chief secretary.
After the swearing-in, the SEC visited the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the MC commissioner and other functionaries. The SEC advised the commission staff to be responsive and courteous to all queries and communication received from any section of society or office. He conveyed that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed in its true spirit.
-
Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools
Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students. The teachers, who were marching towards the Haryana chief minister's official residence, were first stopped by the Panchkula police at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Protesters, however, broke past the barricading .
-
Chandigarh marks International Museum Day with tours for school students
UT administration's department of tourism on Wednesday organised a museum tour for students of various schools as part of the International Museums Day celebration. Students toured the Le Corbusier Centre, the Pierre Jeanneret Museum and the Chandigarh Architecture Museum. The UT administration has also decided to open all the museums till 6 pm, for three days - May 18 to May 20 - to promote tourism. Tourists visiting the museums were welcomed with flowers.
-
Spangle Condos’ RWA starts work to install new tubewell amid contaminated water supply
A week after the Zirakpur Municipal Council issued a notice to the Residents' Welfare Association of Spangle Condos society over contaminated water supply from a tubewell, the body's members claimed they received the notice only on Wednesday and had initiated action. The RWA members said work had begun to install a new tubewell, which will be completed within a week. In the interim, water tankers had been arranged to meet the society's drinking water requirement.
-
Police hunt for man for attacking Dombivli jeweller with knife
The owner of Dombivli-based Manna Jewellers was attacked by an unknown man wearing a mask when Taraknath was in his shop on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Agarkar Road where Manna Taraknath, 50, has his gold jewellery shop. He was in the shop on Tuesday afternoon when an unknown person wearing a full face mask and a black T-shirt and a pant, entered the shop with a knife.
-
Kalwa police arrest 65-year-old woman for kidnapping five-year-old boy
Kalwa police arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from Kalwa slum area on May 14 with the aim of selling Aditya Prasad. Police, who didn't have any clue about the accused, rescued the boy within 48 hours of the incident. On May 14, Aditya Prasad was playing with his friends at around 10pm outside his residence at Mafatlal slum area in Shantinagar, Kalwa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics