Vikramaditya inspects under-construction Bhad-Ranghav tunnel

The Himachal government will urge the Union minister for road transport and highways to extend the four-lane from Dhalli to Rampur Bushahr. This was stated by public works and urban development minister, Vikramaditya Singh, after inspecting the Bhad-Ranghav tunnel under construction under Kotgaya Panchayat in Shimla Rural Assembly constituency on Friday. The Himachal government will urge the Union minister for road transport and highways to extend the four-lane from Dhalli to Rampur Bushahr. This was stated by public works and urban development minister, Vikramaditya Singh, after inspecting the Bhad-Ranghav tunnel under construction under Kotgaya Panchayat in Shimla Rural Assembly constituency on Friday. (HT Photo)

Vikramaditya Singh said, “The area from Shimla to Rampur-Kinnaur is also very sensitive and important from the security point of view. Therefore, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will be requested to extend the four-lane from Dhalli to Rampur Bushahr.” He said that in this area too, a work plan will be made to make the road through mostly tunnels.

He said, “National Highways Authority has started the work of four lane from Kaithlighat-Shoghi-Chamiyana-Dhali adjoining Shimla in two phases, the construction work of which is in progress”. He said that two tunnels are also being constructed in the four lane from Kaithlighat to Dhali.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vikramaditya Singh said, “It is the government’s responsibility to protect the interests of the local people.”

“The project officials have been told that the interests of the local villagers are paramount, so keeping in mind all the safety standards, the work of four lane should be completed within the stipulated time period,” said Singh.

He said that during the construction of the four-lane, all the roads of the villages Bhad, Nai, Chadau, Chadoli, Kothgaya, Yaan, Ranghav, Damechi, Pujarli, Dagah, Qualag, Majhar, Chalaunti and Chamiyana area of this region which have been damaged and natural drinking water sources have been damaged or electricity poles have been damaged will be repaired as soon as possible.

He said that it is also the responsibility of the government to protect the interests of the villagers affected by the four-lane construction, to provide compensation for the damage caused to the fields and houses, for which he issued necessary guidelines to the project officers so that people do not face any kind of difficulty.

He said that it is necessary for the SP Singla Private Construction Company engaged in the four-lane construction work to coordinate with the concerned departments and carry out the four-lane construction work with the cooperation of Panchayat representatives and local people so that the construction work till Dhali can be completed within the time period.

He also directed the project officials to provide compensation for the reconstruction of the damaged house of Kewal Ram of Kyarnala village.

‘Oppn working against interest of state’

Vikramaditya Singh has once again accused BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, of working against the interest of the state.

Addressing a press conference, Vikramaditya Singh, on Friday said, “Jai Ram Thakur and BJP leaders are going to Delhi and working to stop the aid being given to Himachal”.

Vikramaditya said, “Jai Ram Thakur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers yesterday. He is working to stop the help Himachal is getting from the Center. This kind of behavior is not right in a federal structure”.