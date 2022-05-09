Village government school in Fazilka a hot favourite among urban students
: Boasting of quality education, well equipped smart classrooms and clean surroundings, a government school in a village in Fazilka district has attracted 58% of its present strength from the nearby town, reversing the trend of students from rural areas going to private schools in cities for better education.
The Government Senior Secondary School at Kaurain Wali village witnessed a hike of 89% in enrolment of students in 2021-22, with most of the students coming from Fazilka town, located 4km from the village.
The school also topped the state in rural category in a survey conducted by education department, Punjab.
“In the year 2020, only 260 children were studying in this school but presently the number rose to 960 with 27 teachers facilitating quality education to students in English medium,” said Rajiv Makkar, principal of the school.
“We not only meticulously spent the aid by the government in the betterment of school infrastructure but I contributed ₹ 6.50 lac personally for the upliftment of the amenities here,” he said.
The school has smart classrooms at par with private schools to increase learning among students through innovative ways, Vijay Chaudary, chairman of school managing committee said.
“Well-equipped laboratories and library have added feather to the school’s cap and also enhanced students’ interest in education,” Jyoti, a member of school managing committee, said.
“Besides keeping the entire physical infrastructure neat and clean, the entire campus is decorated with paintings and slogans,” she said.
Lalit Kumar of Fazilka, whose son Puneet is studying in 12th class in the school, said that his son was enrolled in a private school but in covid-19 pandemic lockdown, I shifted him to the Government Senior Secondary School at Kaurain Wali village. “I now feel relaxed with better education and that too free,” he said.
-
Haphazard parking by zoo visitors, traffic congestion irks commuters at Katraj
PUNE Visitors to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, are parking their vehicles haphazardly causing traffic congestion which continues to irk daily commuters. “The current space is turning out to be small with the number of visitors increasing in the summer season. The Pune Municipal Corporation is looking for an alternative space which can be provided to park vehicles,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.
-
SPPU vice-chancellor selection process delayed
PUNE While the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 17, the selection process for the new VC has not even started. Prof Nitin Karmalkar is retiring on May 17 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
-
Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD
Pune The India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days. As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
-
Power supply improves in Maha, no outage since April 23
PUNE Amid another heat wave, the power situation in Maharashtra has eased a bit after the increase in power supply which has led to no load-shedding across the state since April 23. “With the state energy ministry buying power from private companies, the power supply was initially reduced and later it was completely stopped. We are expecting to continue in the same way,” said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.
-
MLAs Sidhu and Chhina inaugurate road construction project in Ludhiana
MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated a road construction project from Ludhiana south to Atam Nagar on Sunday. The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore. Upcoming civic senior leaders conduct meeting with party workers Ludhiana Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a meeting with the party workers to deliberate upon the upcoming civic body elections and by-polls at Sangrur.
