Village government school in Fazilka a hot favourite among urban students

: Boasting of quality education, well equipped smart classrooms and clean surroundings, a government school in a village in Fazilka district has attracted 58% of its present strength from the nearby town, reversing the trend of students from rural areas going to private schools in cities for better education.

The Government Senior Secondary School at Kaurain Wali village witnessed a hike of 89% in enrolment of students in 2021-22, with most of the students coming from Fazilka town, located 4km from the village.

The school also topped the state in rural category in a survey conducted by education department, Punjab.

“In the year 2020, only 260 children were studying in this school but presently the number rose to 960 with 27 teachers facilitating quality education to students in English medium,” said Rajiv Makkar, principal of the school.

“We not only meticulously spent the aid by the government in the betterment of school infrastructure but I contributed ₹ 6.50 lac personally for the upliftment of the amenities here,” he said.

The school has smart classrooms at par with private schools to increase learning among students through innovative ways, Vijay Chaudary, chairman of school managing committee said.

“Well-equipped laboratories and library have added feather to the school’s cap and also enhanced students’ interest in education,” Jyoti, a member of school managing committee, said.

“Besides keeping the entire physical infrastructure neat and clean, the entire campus is decorated with paintings and slogans,” she said.

Lalit Kumar of Fazilka, whose son Puneet is studying in 12th class in the school, said that his son was enrolled in a private school but in covid-19 pandemic lockdown, I shifted him to the Government Senior Secondary School at Kaurain Wali village. “I now feel relaxed with better education and that too free,” he said.