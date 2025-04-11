Villagers halt tunnel work amid protest in Bilaspur in Shimla, committee reviews damages

Construction work on tunnel number 17 of the Bhanupali-Beri railway line came to a halt after residents of Nog and Badhyat villages in Bilaspur Sadar raised strong objections, alleging structural damage to their houses due to ongoing excavation work. Preliminary observations revealed that some of the cracks predated the tunnel work but had worsened since then. To determine the actual cause and extent of the damage, a separate committee has now been formed. (Representation Image)

The villagers claimed that cracks have appeared in around 15 houses and are progressively widening, making the structures unsafe for habitation. They also reported damage to village roads and a bawari (traditional water source) and accused the authorities of not initiating any repair work.

The construction of tunnel no. 17 began last year between Nog and Badhyat villages. According to the villagers, while the Railways had earlier promised compensation for damages caused during construction, no relief has been extended so far. They also alleged that the construction company failed to provide employment to local residents, which had been promised earlier.

Taking cognisance of the matter, deputy commissioner, Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, convened a high-level meeting with senior district officials on Thursday. He confirmed that construction work was halted by residents of Nog village citing visible cracks in their houses due to the tunnel excavation.

In response, the administration constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Tehsildar Sadar. The committee also includes officials from the mining department, an assistant engineer from the PWD and engineers from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Max Infra Limited. The team carried out an on-site inspection of the affected homes, with the entire process documented on video.

Preliminary observations revealed that some of the cracks predated the tunnel work but had worsened since then. To determine the actual cause and extent of the damage, a separate committee has now been formed, tasked with conducting a scientific assessment of the affected structures.

During the meeting, the DC instructed officials to begin repair work on the damaged houses using modern construction techniques and to ensure immediate relief to affected families. He also directed that the process of compensation for eligible residents be expedited without further delay.