Vimal Negi death case transferred to CBI: Verdict exposes Congress govt, says BJP

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Friday welcomes the high court verdict transferring the probe into death of HPPCL chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi to the Central Bureau of Investigation, saying it had exposed the Congress government in the state. Jai Ram said that the case will now be investigated “impartially” and Vimal Negi and his family will get justice. (HT File)

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had been demanding a CBI probe into Vimal Negi’s death and raised that matter multiple times during the assembly budget session in March. The BJP alleged the state government was shielding the accused.

Jai Ram said that the case will now be investigated “impartially” and Vimal Negi and his family will get justice. “Whoever is guilty will be punished and the mystery will also come out. The BJP is with Vimal Negi’s family,” Jai Ram said.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Bikram Thakur also welcomed the decision and said, “The judiciary has given hope of justice to a victim’s family and exposed the insensitivity and indecisive functioning of the Congress government.”

Did everything necessary from Day 1: Cong minister Negi

Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday that they did everything necessary from Day 1 and hit out at the BJP for “politicising the issue prematurely”.

“I haven’t read the order yet. Only after understanding the points raised by the high court, will I be able to respond fully,” he said even as he questions on CBI investigations, pointing to the infamous Kotkhai gangrape and murder case.

“The government has taken every necessary step from day one. An FIR was filed, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted and a departmental inquiry was initiated,” he said. “Remember the Kotkhai case? The Opposition created a lot of noise back then too. But even after the CBI investigated, there were no concrete results. Did the CBI deliver justice? This is a tactic by the Opposition to seize the opportunity because they have no real issues,” said Negi.