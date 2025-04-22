Menu Explore
Vimal Negi death: Family moves Himachal HC seeking CBI probe

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 22, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Citing serious lapses and lack of progress in the ongoing police probe, the family of Vimal Negi has alleged foul play and institutional harassment

The family of HPPCL chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi has moved the Himachal Pradesh high court demanding a CBI investigation. Citing serious lapses and lack of progress in the ongoing police probe, the family has alleged foul play and institutional harassment. The petition is set to be heard on April 22.

Vimal Negi’s body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18, eight days after he was reported missing on March 10. (HT File)

Negi’s body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18, eight days after he was reported missing on March 10. His family has alleged that Negi was under immense mental stress and was being harassed by senior officials at HPPCL.

Following a complaint filed by his wife Kiran Negi, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide on March 22. In her complaint, Kiran accused top HPPCL officials, including director (electrical) Desh Raj, the corporation’s managing director of mental harassment and alleged mistreatment despite Negi’s deteriorating health.

Former managing director HPPCL Harikesh Meena and director (electrical) Desh Raj, have been granted interim bail in this case. The state government has transferred director (personnel and finance) Shivam Pratap Singh as well.

The family alleged that no concrete steps have been taken against the other accused named in the FIR. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a status report in the high court.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary Onkar Sharma was assigned to conduct a departmental inquiry. Although his report has been submitted to the state government, it has not been made public and no action has been taken so far.

Earlier, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had also urged chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to recommend a CBI probe in the case before “evidence is destroyed”.

Follow Us On