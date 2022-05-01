Violation of disability rules: Probe marked against college principal in Himachal’s Kullu
The Himachal Pradesh disability commissioner has ordered an inquiry against the principal of a government college in Kullu, Roshan Lal, over alleged discrimination with visually impaired students during their exams, which was against the guidelines issued by the social justice and empowerment department.
The principal secretary, education, has been directed to submit the probe report within 15 days.
Ajai Srivastava, expert member of the state advisory board on disability and chairperson of Umang Foundation, had made a complaint against the principal about a week ago.
In his complaint, Srivastava had alleged that the principal in question was violating the guidelines for conducting the examinations for persons with disabilities issued by the government of India, the state government, the UGC and Himachal Pradesh University time and again.
Srivastava, who is also the nodal officer for disability affairs at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla to which the college is affiliated, alleged that some visually impaired students in BA final year of the Kullu college had approach him with their grievances.
It was alleged that the principal acted against the guidelines by not preparing a pool of scribes to write the examinations for the visually impaired candidates.
As per the rules, if the college fails to provide the scribe, the candidates can engage the writer of their choice, irrespective of his/her qualifications.
However, the principal forced the students to bring writer one class junior to them. The principal is also accused of not allowing the students to change the scribe in exam for different subjects.
Srivastava said rules were clearly mentioned in the new disability policy of HPU implemented recently that qualification of scribe will not be considered while writing exam for physically disabled students and that the candidate can also change the scribe for different subjects.
“The rule is binding on all the colleges,” said Srivastva, while demanding the disability commissioner to issue fresh directions to all educational institutions to strictly comply with the orders of the government and not to harass or discriminate with the disabled students.
Mission Fal-Van: Army teams up with eco-warriors
I came across an interesting term 'FalVan' during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Longewala, which were held in Jaisalmer in December 2021. The enterprising mission is bringing about a green revolution across the country. To mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a new war memorial had been designed at Longewala, around 120km North-West of Jaisalmer. Environmentalist Radhika Anand who had been a part of the war memorial designing team also told me about Mission Fal-Van.
Congress to hold public rally in Shimla on May 5
After the organisational rejig in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is trying to bring its flock together and restoring unity in the party. The Congress' newly appointed Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on AICC's interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Pratibha also sidetracked the allegations of dynastic politics in the Congress. She also said that the AAP has no base in Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal sees 89% deficit rainfall in April, poorest in 15 years
The prolonged dry spell has left Himachal Pradesh with 89% deficit rainfall this April, highest in 15 years, as tHimachalreceived scanty showers despite five western disturbances hitting the northwest India in a span of 20 days. Previously, the state had witnessed 86% rain deficit in April 2007. Collective rain deficit in last two months was 93% with the state experiencing only 12.7mm rains in 61 days against the normal of 176mm.
Congress workers detained during protest against power crisis in Jammu
Scores of Congress workers, including former youth president Pranav Shagotra, were detained here on Saturday after they tried to take out a march in protest against the “unprecedented” power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in Jammu region where the mercury had crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.
J&K: Panchayat members complain about restrictions, gross violation of rights, says Omar
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that panchayat members were held captive by police against their will and not allowed to offer Friday prayers and go to their homes for Eid. The former J&K chief minister also shared screenshots of some messages from panchayat members of his party on Twitter wherein they have mentioned that neither were they allowed to go home nor offer Friday prayers.
