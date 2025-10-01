Violence has no place, justification in any society: Baramulla MP

Baramulla MP Er Rashid on Tuesday lambasted the “double standards” of BJP for dialogue with Ladakh and silence on Kashmir. Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid (File)

AIP Chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid will begin a two-day hunger strike from tomorrow, expressing deep concern over the violent incidents in Ladakh.

Speaking to his family hours before beginning the hunger strike, Er Rashid said the loss of lives was painful and stressed that “violence has no place and justification in any society.”

Inam said MP Baramulla extended solidarity with the people of Ladakh but reminded them that they had celebrated the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and the division of J&K into two union territories in 2019.

“They must recall how their leaders praised the Modi government, how their then MP received applause from BJP members in Parliament while misleading the nation on abrogation. Today, the same Ladakhis are demanding restoration of the very rights they once celebrated being snatched away,” Inam said while quoting Er Rashid.

MP stressed that if Ladakhis are serious about reclaiming statehood, “the only realistic way forward is through reunification with J&K.”

Er Rashid said, “Kashmiri leaders must learn their lessons and so should the BJP from the Ladakh unrest. The developments in Ladakh have exposed the BJP’s narrative on abrogation as false and unsustainable.”

The AIP Chief Spokesperson said the hunger strike is both a protest against this selective approach and a reminder of the continuing betrayal of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.