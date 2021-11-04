Violent protest erupts at Bathinda refinery after worker’s death , 6 vehicles set ablaze

A violent protest broke out at the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Wednesday after the death of a carpenter, with an angry crowd of hundreds of workers burning six vehicles, including two police patrol cars.

Abhishek (23) of Sirsa district in Haryana died after a heavy object fell on him and another worker at an under-construction building on the refinery premises in the afternoon. The second worker, Jaskaran Singh who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Both were hired by an outsourcing private company, which is carrying out construction work at the refinery. The protesting workers alleged that safety measures were not followed by the private firm due to which the carpenter died.

Later, when the Talwandi Sabo and Raman station house officers (SHOs) rushed to the spot, their vehicles were set on fire.

Heavy police force was rushed to the spot. After bringing the situation under control, the district police carried out a flag march in the area near refinery.

Senior superintendent of police Ajay Maluja said, “Two workers fell from an under construction building inside the refinery. Abhishek died on the spot, while Jaskaran is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is critical. Six vehicles, including vehicles of the Raman and Talwandi Sabo SHOs were set on fire by the crowd,” he said.

“There were no serious injuries to the cops. Two guards of the refinery received minor injuries. We have started investigation into the matter and are identifying people involved in the violent protest. An FIR will be lodged against them,” he added.

An official spokesperson of the refinery said, “The safety of the workers was the responsibility of the outsourced private firm carrying out the construction work. Due action will be taken by the refinery authorities for the negligence. The refinery will provide compensation to the family of the deceased and medical assistance to the injured worker.”

