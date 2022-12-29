Vivek Bhatia is principal private secretary to CM

Vivek Bhatia, a 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed principal private secretary-cum-special secretary to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

Two other IAS officers were given additional charge. The orders to the effect were issued by chief secretary RD Dhiman. Bhatia was currently serving as director, department of empowerment of Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minorities and specially abled.

Earlier, Bhatia has served as deputy commissioner of Bilaspur and Chamba besides many other important posts.

Bhatia hails from Hamirpur. Hemraj Bairwa, posted as mission director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, shall hold the additional charge of director, department of empowerment of Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minorities and specially abled.

Bairwa is a 2013-batch officer and has earlier served as deputy commissioner of Kinnaur.

A 2017-batch officer Kiran Bhadana, who currently serves as special secretary, multi-purpose projects (MPP), power, NCES and industries, shall hold the additional charge of the post of director, information and public relations (IPR).

Bhadana has earlier served as sub-divisional magistrate of Nadaun, the home constituency of chief minister Sukhu, and also in Salooni of Chamba.

She won praise from the public for several initiatives, including opening libraries at village level, during her stint in Nadaun. However, Bhadana was transferred to Salooni by the BJP government during the Covid-19 pandemic when she refused privileges to a family known to the local BJP leader. The BJP leader raised a hue and cry after which the government transferred the officer, the move for which government drew flak from public.