VP Dhankhar urges rural youth to become agri-entrepreneurs

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while interacting with the students at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, on Saturday stressed on use of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits the exhibition at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He remarked, “Nowadays, when we talk about Artificial Intelligence, the younger generation is indeed fortunate because they can journey from Agriculture Intelligence to Artificial Intelligence.” He further added, “You can travel from Agriculture Intelligence (AI) to Artificial Intelligence. Artificial Intelligence, Agriculture Intelligence is the medium that will bring revolutionary changes in the rural system. The life of the farmer will change.”

Speaking on the roadmap to a developed India at the university, the Vice-President stated, “The path to a developed India goes only one way — through the farmer’s field. And that will happen only when you hold the farmer’s hand.” He described farmers not only as annadata (providers of food) but also as bhagya vidhata — shapers of our destiny.

Expressing concern over the export-oriented mindset, Dhankhar said, “I find it very troubling when people say — ‘this is export material, this is for export’. Why? Shouldn’t we eat the best, wear the best?” He proudly pointed out how Indians are now leading major global institutions and lauded the rising participation of women in leadership roles.

On the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Vice-President urged the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to revise the current ₹6,000 payout in line with inflation. He said, “If support is given directly to the farmer… If the indirect financial support being given to the agriculture sector is routed directly to farmer families, then, based on my assessment, and that assessment comes after study — where they now get ₹6,000 annually, they will end up receiving ₹30,000 a year.”

Highlighting the benefits of direct subsidies, he said, “If the fertilizer subsidy is given directly to farmers, the farmer will decide — do I want to buy that fertilizer, or raise livestock and use cow dung manure instead? The farmer will think — should I do organic farming, natural farming? The farmer will make that decision himself.”

Emphasizing rural entrepreneurship, the Vice-President said, “Boys and girls from the farming community in rural areas must be trained to become entrepreneurs, agri-entrepreneurs. A force must be raised.” Citing the example of the United States, he noted that the average income of farming families there is higher than that of average households because government support goes directly to farmers.

Underscoring the need for value addition, Dhankhar remarked, “Today we must pay attention to the rural system. Vegetables come to the village from cities, fruits come from cities — how can we tolerate this in our country? That when tomatoes are in surplus, they are dumped on the streets?” He called for value addition and food processing to be done at the farmland level.

The vice President also planted a sapling in memory of his mother Kesari Devi and also visited the exhibition on the campus by various farmer producers organizations and start ups.

‘Success of Op Sindoor has given different identity to country’

“Success of Operation Sindoor has given a different identity to the country”, said the Vice-President at Dr YS Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University Nauni in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Talking about the valour of the Armed forces of the country, Dhankhar said, “This is the first occasion when no one is asking for proof of this”.