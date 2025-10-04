Wanted criminal held after brief encounter in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a wanted criminal following a brief encounter in Haripur Chomo village on Saturday evening. The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Patara village of the district, who was a notorious criminal wanted by the police for the past five years. The accused received a bullet injury in one of his arms and was rushed to a local hospital. Police recovered a country made .32 bore weapon and two live cartridges from his possession. (HT Photo)

Manjit was injured in the police shootout, while his accomplice Gagan Kumar of Bolina village was nabbed from the spot.

A police spokesperson said the accused was a history-sheeter and five criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder and NDPS registered against him.

“Acting on a tip-off received on Saturday evening about Manjit’s movement in the Adampur area, the police intercepted his motorcycle near Haripur village. Seeing the police, he immediately tried to flee but his vehicle skidded. The accused opened fire at the police personnel, who also retaliated,” the police said.

The accused received a bullet injury in one of his arms and was rushed to a local hospital. Police recovered a country made .32 bore weapon and two live cartridges from his possession.

A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and other sections of the Arms Act.