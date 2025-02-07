‘Wanted criminal’ hurt in Jalandhar encounter

A “wanted criminal” sustained a bullet injury during an encounter in Shahkot on Thursday afternoon, the Jalandhar rural police said. Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the accused, identified as Sukhraj Singh, was wanted in multiple criminal cases, including an attempt to murder. Accused Sukhraj Singh in an injured state after the encounter with police in Shahkot, Jalandhar, on Thursday. (HT photo)

Khakh said that following a tip-off about the movement of the accused, a special team from the Shahkot police station, led by DSP Onkar Singh Brar, conducted the operation. “When the police team moved to arrest him, the accused opened fire to escape. The police team retaliated in self-defence, resulting in the accused sustaining a bullet injury in his leg before being overpowered and arrested,” he said.

SSP Khakh said the accused was involved in more than seven criminal cases across Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts. His most recent crime involved shooting at Goyal Petrol Pump in Punia village on January 14 when he, along with his accomplices Dilbagh Singh, alias Baga, Kulwant Singh, alias Kanti, and Varinderpal Singh, opened fire on the car of Canadian resident Kulwinder Singh Poon, the SSP said, adding that Sukhraj has a long criminal record including violations of Arms Act and NDPS Act.

The injured accused has been admitted to a hospital under heavy police deployment. A fresh attempt to murder case has been registered against him at the Lohian police station for opening fire on the police team, the police added.