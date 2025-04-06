Menu Explore
Waqf bill will help resolve disputes: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 06, 2025 06:40 AM IST

He was speaking to the media in Panipat, after visiting the Panipat thermal power station and later also attended several social events in the town.

Hailing the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the proposed amendments would resolve previous grievances related to land encroachment and disputes arising in the country.

Khattar, also the Karnal MP, said that the unamended Waqf Act of 1995 was “one-sided” since it was “misused” by a few people, where empty or government lands were declared Waqf. (HT Photo)
Khattar, also the Karnal MP, said that the unamended Waqf Act of 1995 was “one-sided” since it was “misused” by a few people, where empty or government lands were declared Waqf.

He said that now with the new amendments, the properties under the Waqf board could help poor Muslims.

“If the properties (of Waqf) spread across lakhs of acres are better used, it would help the poor Muslims community. Now, with the new bill, which will become an Act, all the previous grievances will be resolved,” he added.

