Ward attendants’ hiring: BFUHS uses decimal marking by counting day-wise experience

In an attempt to make the recruitment process accurate, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has used seven-decimal marking by taking into account day-wise work experience of applicants for the recruitment of 800 posts of ward attendant.

The BFUHS on Saturday released a final merit list of around 1,600 applicants from whom the candidates will be recruited for the 800 posts after scrutiny of documents for various categories.

Vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said, “We have put the final merit list of candidates for the recruitment of ward attendant posts. Earlier, there was one mark for each-year experience up to 10 marks. This time, we have counted day-wise experience by calculating marks up to seven decimals.”

These marks were added to the total marks scored in the written test.