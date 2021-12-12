Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ward attendants’ hiring: BFUHS uses decimal marking by counting day-wise experience
Ward attendants’ hiring: BFUHS uses decimal marking by counting day-wise experience

BFUHS releases final merit list of 1,600 applicants from whom candidates for 800 posts will be recruited after scrutiny of documents
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

In an attempt to make the recruitment process accurate, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has used seven-decimal marking by taking into account day-wise work experience of applicants for the recruitment of 800 posts of ward attendant.

The BFUHS on Saturday released a final merit list of around 1,600 applicants from whom the candidates will be recruited for the 800 posts after scrutiny of documents for various categories.

Vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said, “We have put the final merit list of candidates for the recruitment of ward attendant posts. Earlier, there was one mark for each-year experience up to 10 marks. This time, we have counted day-wise experience by calculating marks up to seven decimals.”

These marks were added to the total marks scored in the written test.

