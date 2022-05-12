Warring allocates dists to state unit vice-chiefs

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring on Wednesday allocated districts to five newly appointed state unit vice-presidents for undertaking organisational work of the party.

Aruna Chaudhary has been assigned Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala and Mohali districts, according to an office order issued by Punjab Congress general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu.

Pargat Singh has been allocated Amritsar Urban, Amritsar Rural, Ropar, Patiala Rural and Malerkotla areas whereas Sunder Sham Arora will undertake organisational work in Jalandhar Urban, Jalandhar Rural, Ludhiana Urban, Ludhiana Rural and Khanna areas.

Similarly, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon has been allocated Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Muktsar, Mansa, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Moga. Inderbir Singh Bolaria will look after the organisational work in Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Faridkot, Sangrur and Barnala districts.

The Congress, which suffered a huge setback in the state assembly polls in Punjab, had named Warring as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief on April 9 and followed it up with the appointment of five vice-presidents, one general secretary and the state treasurer on April 29.