Warring hits out at Punjab CM for seeking security help from Centre

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for rushing to the Centre for additional security forces to handle the challenges faced by the state.

“It is not only an admission of failure on the security front, but also lack of confidence the AAP government has in itself and in the competence of Punjab Police,” Warring said in a statement while reacting to the state government’s request to the central government for deployment of additional security forces in Punjab.

The PPCC chief said his party has been consistently alerting the government about the security challenges faced by Punjab and lack of experience of this government to deal with it. “We stand vindicated as the state has rushed to the Centre for security assistance to make up for its lack of experience,” he said.

Warring criticised the Mann government for its lack of faith in Punjab Police as otherwise it would not have requested for central forces. “I am sure you, as a Punjabi, must be aware of the competence and confidence of Punjab Police in dealing with any security challenge. The problem is that those who are taking such decisions have no knowledge about Punjab and the police here,” he said to Mann.

Warring also took a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that for his personal security he takes commandos from Punjab, but for the security of the state his party’s government is begging the Centre. He also cautioned the AAP government about the financial implications of getting additional central security forces.

“Past experience has been bitter as the state accumulated substantial debt due to security expenses,” he said, adding, “Keeping in view the precarious financial condition of the state, all such moves must be carefully thought before.”