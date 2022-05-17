Warring hits out at Punjab CM for seeking security help from Centre
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for rushing to the Centre for additional security forces to handle the challenges faced by the state.
Also read: Farmers, Punjab CMO in deadlock over demands
“It is not only an admission of failure on the security front, but also lack of confidence the AAP government has in itself and in the competence of Punjab Police,” Warring said in a statement while reacting to the state government’s request to the central government for deployment of additional security forces in Punjab.
The PPCC chief said his party has been consistently alerting the government about the security challenges faced by Punjab and lack of experience of this government to deal with it. “We stand vindicated as the state has rushed to the Centre for security assistance to make up for its lack of experience,” he said.
Warring criticised the Mann government for its lack of faith in Punjab Police as otherwise it would not have requested for central forces. “I am sure you, as a Punjabi, must be aware of the competence and confidence of Punjab Police in dealing with any security challenge. The problem is that those who are taking such decisions have no knowledge about Punjab and the police here,” he said to Mann.
Warring also took a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that for his personal security he takes commandos from Punjab, but for the security of the state his party’s government is begging the Centre. He also cautioned the AAP government about the financial implications of getting additional central security forces.
“Past experience has been bitter as the state accumulated substantial debt due to security expenses,” he said, adding, “Keeping in view the precarious financial condition of the state, all such moves must be carefully thought before.”
-
At ₹100 per kg, tomato prices skyrocket in Bengaluru: Here's why
Tomato prices in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, have crossed ₹100 per kilogram, forcing many consumers to discard the crop from their shopping list, news agency IANS reported. Malls and independent vegetable shops are pricing tomatoes well above ₹100 per kg. Now, the shortage in supply is skyrocketing prices in the city, which is a domino effect is hitting hotel chains and establishments which sell dishes using tomatoes like sambar or rasam.
-
Karnataka govt has taken away our powers: Election Commission tells High Court
The Karnataka State Election Commission on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that the State government had taken away its powers making it unable to hold elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court. A vacation division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SG Pandit and Justice MG Uma heard the Election Commission's petition today. The EC had challenged this before the High Court.
-
Noida authority to spend ₹24 crore to develop urban villages
The Noida authority is set to develop villages with a budget of ₹24 crore. It will repair and construct roads, drains footpaths and green spaces with the allocated fund. Earlier, villagers demanded development at par with city sectors. Following their demand, the Noida authority sanctioned ₹24 crore to be spent on 33 different projects to be completed by November 2022.
-
Auto drivers told to charge as per meter in Noida, but rates not revised in seven years
The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department on Friday met representatives of the NCR Auto Union and asked all autorickshaw drivers in Gautam Budh Nagar to install meters and renew their vehicles' fitness certificates within a week or face action, officials said. Rates for meters were fixed in 2015 when CNG cost ₹37 per kg in Uttar Pradesh. Auto drivers say that the current rate is very low and not feasible.
-
Holy books found on roadside in Bathinda, woman questioned
A day after Hindu scriptures were found burnt in Bathinda city, police found holy books belonging to two other religions on the roadside at a residential colony on Tuesday. Police cordoned off the private multi-storeyed colony on Multania Road area in Bathinda for a search.
