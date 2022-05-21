Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Warring questions logic behind converting Sewa Kendras into ‘mohalla clinics’

Warring advised chief minister Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he is told by his masters sitting in Delhi, he should work on Punjab's own model. "Punjab is not a single municipal corporation like Delhi, it is a full-fledged state with entirely different and diverse needs," he told the CM
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's logic in converting the 'Sewa Kendras' (service centres) into "mohalla clinics" when there was already a huge medical infrastructure existing in the state.
Published on May 21, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s logic in converting the ‘Sewa Kendras’ (service centres) into “mohalla clinics” when there was already a huge medical infrastructure existing in the state.

Warring advised chief minister Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he is told by his masters sitting in Delhi, he should work on Punjab’s own model. “Punjab is not a single municipal corporation like Delhi, it is a full-fledged state with entirely different and diverse needs,” he told the CM.

The PPCC chief said that in Punjab, every district headquarters has a full-fledged civil hospital with a lot of infrastructure and doctors and paramedical staff and then there are sub-district hospitals at sub-division, tehsil and block levels. “Below that, the state has about 3,000 medical sub-centres and dispensaries providing healthcare to people. So, what is the point in setting up mohalla clinics?” he asked

He asked Mann that if the Delhi health system was really so good that Punjab needed to copy it, why did it collapse during the Covid pandemic. “You will agree with me that patients from Delhi came to Punjab for treatment and now you are making Punjab copy Delhi,” he told the chief minister.

