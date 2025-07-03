Warring’s statement on Karwal’s re-induction sparks storm in Ludhiana Congress

A fresh storm has erupted within the Congress party’s Ludhiana unit after Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring denied that Kamaljit Singh Karwal and Karan Warring had been formally re-inducted into the party. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File Photo)

The statement triggered sharp reactions across the district Congress unit and exposed deeper factional fault lines. Warring’s assertion that neither Karwal nor Karan Warring held even primary membership of the Congress has not only raised eyebrows but also escalated tensions among local leaders and workers.

Responding to the controversy, Karwal rejected Warring’s claims outright, saying, “There is no question about my membership. I was re-inducted in full public view by top Congress leaders including former cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, who was in charge of the Ludhiana West bypoll, Charanjit Singh Channi and the then working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu. These are not ordinary workers but senior leaders of the party.”

The re-induction took place during the Ludhiana West by-election campaign, where Karwal appeared alongside senior Congress leadership. His return was seen as part of a broader electoral strategy.

A senior Congress leader from Ludhiana, speaking anonymously, added to the row by stating, “Neither Karwal nor Karan Warring were issued primary membership officially, so technically there’s no need to issue them notices either.”

The controversy comes at a time when Ludhiana Congress is already grappling with internal divisions, made worse by the rift between former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, district Congress president Sanjay Talwar during the recent bypoll campaign.

Adding to the intrigue, Simarjeet Singh Bains, Karwal’s long-time rival and former Atam Nagar MLA, had already been inducted into the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by Rahul Gandhi. Bains is now seen as a close aide to Raja Warring, further deepening the narrative of competing camps within Punjab Congress.

Rana Gurjeet Singh, who was in charge of the Ludhiana West bypoll campaign, declined to comment on the matter. “I don’t want to make any comment on this issue,” he said briefly.

Kamaljit Singh Karwal had quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh on December 13, 2023.