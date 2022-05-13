Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers
Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm’s appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm.
Two men were arrested on Thursday for assaulting helpers and drivers of the firm while they were entering Sector 9 to collect waste on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Bhola from old Panchkula and Satbir alias Chapa from Rajiv Colony
The case was registered based on the complaint of two of the victims, Ashish Kumar and Narender.
Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2. “The accused used to stop us everyday when we tried to enter Sector 9. Two days ago, a woman tried to break the window of our vehicle with a stick and as I tried to stop her, my hand got injured. Because of this, I could not go to work for two days,” he said.
Also, a man has been arrested for threatening employees of the company and obstructing them from carrying out their duty in Sector 14 on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ravi from Rajiv Colony.
The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar, who works as supervisor with the firm.
“I was working in Sector 14 with two workers, Naveen and Vikas, when Ravi blocked our way and asked us not to collect garbage and threatened to kill us,” he said.
Many garbage collectors who are miffed over Puja Consultation Company’s appointment have also been sitting outside the MC office in protest.
Over 1,000 acres of panchayat land freed in 12 days: Minister
Mohali : The government has freed 1,008 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 12 days under a special drive, said mDhaliwal The minister said the value of land freed from encroachers is estimated at ₹302 crore. Dhaliwal said that following an appeal by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people voluntarily come forward to relinquish the panchayat land.
Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees
A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said. Town inspector Rajpur police station, Yashwant Badole, said they are looking for the accused. The boy stopped the class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. The accused fled from the spot.
HC seeks report from Centre on extradition of ‘drug lords’
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report from the Centre on the extradition of alleged drug lords, who are sitting abroad and are wanted in Punjab. The report was sought by the special division bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil during the hearing of a 2013 suo motu plea on Punjab's drugs menace. Proceedings in one case were pending before Narcotics Control Bureau.
Chandigarh: PU bars DAV College from holding MBA admissions this session
Finding anomalies in the MBA admissions at the college last year, Panjab University has barred DAV College, Sector 10, from conducting fresh admissions for the course in the 2022-2023 academic session. The order was conveyed to the governing body of Institute of Management, College, through a letter by the PU deputy registrar (Colleges). The letter sent on Wednesday stated that the affiliation committee considered the report of the inspection committee for the 2021-2022 academic session.
Tarn Taran incident: Police remand of 2 men held with IED extended by 2 days
TARN TARAN: A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of the two men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX from Naushehra Pannuan village of Tarn Taran district by two days.
