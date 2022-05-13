Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers

Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm’s appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm.

Two men were arrested on Thursday for assaulting helpers and drivers of the firm while they were entering Sector 9 to collect waste on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Bhola from old Panchkula and Satbir alias Chapa from Rajiv Colony

The case was registered based on the complaint of two of the victims, Ashish Kumar and Narender.

Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2. “The accused used to stop us everyday when we tried to enter Sector 9. Two days ago, a woman tried to break the window of our vehicle with a stick and as I tried to stop her, my hand got injured. Because of this, I could not go to work for two days,” he said.

Also, a man has been arrested for threatening employees of the company and obstructing them from carrying out their duty in Sector 14 on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ravi from Rajiv Colony.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar, who works as supervisor with the firm.

“I was working in Sector 14 with two workers, Naveen and Vikas, when Ravi blocked our way and asked us not to collect garbage and threatened to kill us,” he said.

Many garbage collectors who are miffed over Puja Consultation Company’s appointment have also been sitting outside the MC office in protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON