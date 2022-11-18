Waste dumping continues at Jhuriwala site even after NGT rap

Garbage dumping continued unabated at the Jhuriwala site a day after the National Green Tribunal directed the Panchkula and Kalka municipal corporations to pay a ₹10 crore fine for “polluting the environment” through unscientific dumping of waste.

Panchkula MC is to pay ₹9 crore while Kalka has to shell out ₹1 crore.

Disposing of the application filed by Sanjay Kumar against unscientific dumping of waste on the land allotted for Solid Waste Management project at Jhuriwala village, the tribunal had accepted the final report submitted by the tribunal’s joint-committee and directed implementation of its recommendations.

The report had recommended an immediate halt to waste dumping at the spot.

As per the report of Haryana chief secretary, 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste is spread over 10 acres which must be remediated, apart from handling the current waste.

Sector-25 residents’ welfare association president Sanjeev Goyal said: “Garbage was being dumped at the Jhuriwala site today (Thursday) as well. In the afternoon, another resident and I were passing through the area and we saw a number of vehicles, carrying garbage, entering the dumping ground.”

A senior official of the Panchkula municipal corporation confirmed the development. “It is a processing site and we have been penalised for dumping waste without processing. Now, if we dump waste without processing at another place, that won’t be right and we will be penalised again,” the official said. “Till the time, an alternative site is finalised, we will dump waste here only,” the official said.

Panchkula MC commissioner Virender Lather said, “We are working towards implementing the order and are also looking for alternative sites.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON