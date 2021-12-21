Waste management: Consultants give inputs to MC commissioner on detailed project report

With the municipal corporation struggling with solid waste management, mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal invited consultants to deliver a presentation on preparing a detailed project report on waste management, which is needed for hiring a new contractor.

The civic body has been facing the ire of the National Green Tribunal for shoddy waste management, especially after A2Z Company, which used to manage the waste, self-terminated its contract. The MC has made a stop-gap arrangement by roping in a third party for shifting of garbage collected from houses to the main dump site. However, no waste is being processed at the main dump site.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the process to hire a new contractor or firm was delayed as the MC officials prepared a DPR for hiring a new contractor on their own. After a DPR was prepared, the local bodies department asked them to rope in a consultant to avoid anomalies and mistakes.

Efforts will also be made to get the DPR, prepared by MC, approved from the consultants. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the company has delivered a presentation, but which firm will prepare the DPR is yet to be finalised.